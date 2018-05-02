Fresh Fumes : Cong’s Patole in heated exchange with Collector, counting disrupted

Nagpur: Even as Congress has begun to lose hope with every round of vote counting underway at Kalamna market here, the sparks are bound to fly as far as the losing candidate’s temperament is concerned. While BJP is apparently emerging as clear winner in Lok Sabha battle, senior Congress leaders have started distancing themselves from making tall claims. Not even are they questioning the veracity of EVMs for now.

However they did engage in wordy dual with those in the line of poll duty. In a similar such exchange, Congress candidate from Nagpur Lok Sabha seat Nana Patole was seen in a tense argument with the Returning Officer District Collector over some issue at counting centre. Following the argument, counting of votes was disrupted.

However Patole’s bone of contention could not be immediately known, his mood can be instantly gauged from his face.