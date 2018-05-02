Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, May 23rd, 2019

Fresh Fumes : Cong’s Patole in heated exchange with Collector, counting disrupted

Nagpur: Even as Congress has begun to lose hope with every round of vote counting underway at Kalamna market here, the sparks are bound to fly as far as the losing candidate’s temperament is concerned. While BJP is apparently emerging as clear winner in Lok Sabha battle, senior Congress leaders have started distancing themselves from making tall claims. Not even are they questioning the veracity of EVMs for now.

However they did engage in wordy dual with those in the line of poll duty. In a similar such exchange, Congress candidate from Nagpur Lok Sabha seat Nana Patole was seen in a tense argument with the Returning Officer District Collector over some issue at counting centre. Following the argument, counting of votes was disrupted.

However Patole’s bone of contention could not be immediately known, his mood can be instantly gauged from his face.

दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Filmi Baatein
Sonam Kapoor Gives a Sneak-Peek Into Her ‘Luxury’ While Launching Chopard Parfums at Cannes 2019
Sonam Kapoor Gives a Sneak-Peek Into Her ‘Luxury’ While Launching Chopard Parfums at Cannes 2019
For Vivek, Nagpur is the most sought after place to visit
For Vivek, Nagpur is the most sought after place to visit
Happening Nagpur
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Nagpur Crime News
Accused in Hudkeshwar murder surrenders before court
Accused in Hudkeshwar murder surrenders before court
Two minors molested in Bajajnagar, Wadi
Two minors molested in Bajajnagar, Wadi
Maharashtra News
नागपूर लोकसभा निवडणूक निकाल २०१९; जनतेने दाखविलेल्या विश्वासाबद्दल ऋणी आहे
नागपूर लोकसभा निवडणूक निकाल २०१९; जनतेने दाखविलेल्या विश्वासाबद्दल ऋणी आहे
मतदारांचा भाजपावरच विश्वास : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
मतदारांचा भाजपावरच विश्वास : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे
Hindi News
विकास के लिए देश की जनता ने फिर से एक बार अवसर दिया- नितिन गडकरी
विकास के लिए देश की जनता ने फिर से एक बार अवसर दिया- नितिन गडकरी
नाना क्या वाकई अब, गडकरी से हारने के बाद राजनीती से संन्यास लेंगे ?
नाना क्या वाकई अब, गडकरी से हारने के बाद राजनीती से संन्यास लेंगे ?
Trending News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live News Updates
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live News Updates
Supreme Court Gets 4 New Judges As Collegium Overrules Centre’s Objections
Supreme Court Gets 4 New Judges As Collegium Overrules Centre’s Objections
Featured News
Video : Gadkari Supporters exude craze to blossom ‘kamal’
Video : Gadkari Supporters exude craze to blossom ‘kamal’
Maha: Counting begins, results of 48 seats likely by evening
Maha: Counting begins, results of 48 seats likely by evening
Trending In Nagpur
Country has given another opportunity to BJP for development: Gadkari
Country has given another opportunity to BJP for development: Gadkari
विकास के लिए देश की जनता ने फिर से एक बार अवसर दिया- नितिन गडकरी
विकास के लिए देश की जनता ने फिर से एक बार अवसर दिया- नितिन गडकरी
Saffron wave sweeps nation, Modi Sarkar again
Saffron wave sweeps nation, Modi Sarkar again
Now that results appear clear, will Cong’s Nana Patole quit politics?
Now that results appear clear, will Cong’s Nana Patole quit politics?
Rahul concedes Amethi, congratulates Modi
Rahul concedes Amethi, congratulates Modi
Election results a triumph of national forces: RSS
Election results a triumph of national forces: RSS
Gadkari thanks people for giving him another chance to serve them
Gadkari thanks people for giving him another chance to serve them
Nitin Gadkari Press Conference from Nagpur Live
Nitin Gadkari Press Conference from Nagpur Live
India wins yet again, Modi tweets
India wins yet again, Modi tweets
Fresh Fumes : Cong’s Patole in heated exchange with Collector, counting disrupted
Fresh Fumes : Cong’s Patole in heated exchange with Collector, counting disrupted
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145