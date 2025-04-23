India suspends Indus Waters Treaty with Pak

Advertisement



India has suspended Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, a day after Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26.

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri listed out some strict and punishing measures against Pakistan which was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Here are some of the highlights of Vikram Misri’s presser.

– Indus Water Treaty to be kept in abeyance with immediate effect till Pakistan stops cross border terrorism

– Cabinet Committee on Security decides to close Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect

– All Pakistani military attaches in India declared persona non grata. They will have a week’s time to leave India

– India to withdraw its military attaches from Pakistan

– Overall strength of Indian, Pakistani high commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions

