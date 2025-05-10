India Shuts Down 32 Airports Till May 15 Amid Pakistan Tensions — Check Full List and Flight Advisory

Advertisement



32 Airports Temporarily Shut Down in India Amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan — Check If Your Flight Is Affected

In response to escalating tensions with Pakistan, the Indian government has taken precautionary measures by temporarily shutting down 32 airports in northern and western parts of the country. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other aviation-related agencies have issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) regarding the suspension.

Airports Closed Until May 15

According to the DGCA, all civil flights at the 32 designated airports will be suspended from May 9 to May 14, 2025, aligning with 0529 IST on May 15. A senior official from the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that all civilian flight operations from these airports have been temporarily halted for operational and security reasons.

Additionally, 25 Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs) have also been shut down for similar reasons.

List of the 32 Airports Affected:

Adampur Ambala Amritsar Awantipur Bathinda Bhuj Bikaner Chandigarh Halwara Hindon Jaisalmer Jammu Jamnagar Jodhpur Kandla Kangra (Gaggal) Keshod Kishangarh Kullu-Manali (Bhuntar) Leh Ludhiana Mundra Naliya Pathankot Patiala Porbandar Rajkot (Hirasar) Sarsawa Shimla Srinagar Thoise Uttarlai

Duration of the Flight Ban

As per NOTAM number G0555/25, the flight ban is in effect until 11:59 PM UTC on May 14, 2025, which corresponds to 5:29 AM IST on May 15, 2025. During this period, flights will not be permitted from ground level up to unlimited altitude over the affected zones.

All airlines and flight operators have been advised to re-route or reschedule their flights accordingly.

Have you already booked a flight from one of these airports during the affected period?

