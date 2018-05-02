Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, Apr 16th, 2021
    India sees 216,850 new cases in 24 hrs; 1183 deaths added

    India reported 216,850 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike so far since the pandemic broke out, Worldometer showed this morning. The single-day spike comes a day after 200,739 Covid-19 cases were recorded on Thursday. With this, India’s Covid tally has shot up to 14,287,740 cases. Last week India replaced Brazil as the 2nd worst-hit nation in terms of total Covid-19 cases, now it has the second highest active cases too. India also witnessed 11,183 fatalities due to covid-19 in a single day. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 174,335.

    Maharashtra reported 61,695 new coronavirus cases and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. West Bengal recorded highest single-day spike of 6,769 cases and Delhi 16,699. In view of the “unprecedented rise” in number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the Union Home Ministry Thursday said its officers up to the level of Under Secretary can work from home and only 50 per cent staff need to attend office.

    The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,578,160), Kerala (1,189,175), Karnataka (1,094,912), Tamil Nadu (954,948), and Andhra Pradesh (937,049).

    World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 139,660,993 infected by the deadly contagion. While 111,604,556 have recovered, 2,984,891 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 32,223,714, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia


    Coordination between Industry and Local administration to fight COVID
    Cops bust Remdesivir racket; apprehend 3, seize 15 vials
    Man commits suicide in Wathoda
    तालुकात एकुण २२४ लोकांचे लसीकरण कर०यात आले
    Rural Police bust sex racket at hotel
    पकवासा रुग्णालय येथे १३६ खाटांचे कोव्हिड रुग्णालय प्रस्तावित
    कोरोनाची लक्षणे आढळताक्षणी वेळ न घालवता तात्काळ तपासणी करा
    शहरातील खासगी दवाखान्यात बेडची संख्या वाढवायला तात्काळ परवानगी द्या : पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    एम्सच्या़ डॉक्टरांसोबत ना. गडकरींनी घेतली बैठक
    सतर्कतेतून रोगनिदान आणि निदानातून उपचार शक्य
