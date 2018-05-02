India sees 216,850 new cases in 24 hrs; 1183 deaths added

India reported 216,850 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike so far since the pandemic broke out, Worldometer showed this morning. The single-day spike comes a day after 200,739 Covid-19 cases were recorded on Thursday. With this, India’s Covid tally has shot up to 14,287,740 cases. Last week India replaced Brazil as the 2nd worst-hit nation in terms of total Covid-19 cases, now it has the second highest active cases too. India also witnessed 11,183 fatalities due to covid-19 in a single day. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 174,335.

Maharashtra reported 61,695 new coronavirus cases and 349 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. West Bengal recorded highest single-day spike of 6,769 cases and Delhi 16,699. In view of the “unprecedented rise” in number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the Union Home Ministry Thursday said its officers up to the level of Under Secretary can work from home and only 50 per cent staff need to attend office.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,578,160), Kerala (1,189,175), Karnataka (1,094,912), Tamil Nadu (954,948), and Andhra Pradesh (937,049).

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 139,660,993 infected by the deadly contagion. While 111,604,556 have recovered, 2,984,891 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 32,223,714, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia



