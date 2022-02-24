India seeks ‘immediate de-escalation’ in Ukraine

Expressing concern over ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, India on Thursday said that the situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis which may undermine the peace and security of the region.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti made this statement in the backdrop of Russia ordering troops into Ukraine’s breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk.

Ukraine requested an urgent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Meet after Heads of these regions asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for help.

Reiterating India’s call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, Tirumurti said, “The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. We express our deep concern over the developments, which if not handled carefully, may well undermine the peace and security of the region.”

“We call for immediate de-escalation and refraining from any further action that could contribute to a worsening of the situation. We call on all parties to exert greater efforts to bridge divergent interests,” he said, adding that the legitimate security interests of all parties should be taken into account.

Emphasising the need for all sides to maintain peace and security by exercising restraint, Tirumurti said that the solution lies in sustained diplomatic dialogue between the concerned parties.

He further informed that India is facilitating the return of all Indian nationals, including students residing in different parts of Ukraine.