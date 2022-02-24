AI flight returns after Ukraine shuts air space

Air India flight AI1947 returns to Delhi as Ukraine closes air space due to Russian attack.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday once again asked Indian students to leave that country temporarily, amid escalating tensions following Russia recognising the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

On Sunday, the embassy asked the family members of its staff in Ukraine to return home and advised Indians, whose stay is not essential, to leave that country temporarily in view of “high levels” of tensions and uncertainties.