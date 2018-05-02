Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Jul 12th, 2021
    India reports 37,154 new Covid-19 cases

    India reported 37,154 new Covid-19 cases and 724 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.

    While Kerala reported 12,220 new cases, Maharashtra had 8,535. The country’s active caseload stands at 4,50,899. Active cases in Maharashtra have increased by more than 2,000. Maharashtra now has more active cases than Kerala.

    The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 3,08,74,376 while the overall death toll stands at 4,08,764. With 3,00,14,713 recoveries, the recovery rate has increased to 97.22 per cent, the ministry said.

    At least 37,73,52,501 people have been given one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, the ministry said.

