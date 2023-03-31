India reports 3,095 Covid cases in 24 hours, highest in 2023

New Delhi: India witnessed another single-day rise of 3,095 fresh Coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, data by the Union Health Ministry stated on March 31. This rise in cases comes a day after the country reported 3,016 cases. As per Ministry’s data, the daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.91 percent.

The active cases in the country crossed the 15,000 mark with active caseload currently at 15,208. In the last 24 hours, 1,390 recovered from the virus and with this, total recoveries stand at 4,41,69,711. The recovery rate in the country is 98.78 percent. This rise is also the highest number of cases registered this year in 2023. Under the nationwide vaccination drive, a total of 220.65 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. Of these, 95.20 crore are second dose while 22.86 crore are precaution dose. 6,553 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

