India logs 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases

India on Monday reported 83,876 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its total tally to 4,22,72,014, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,02,874 with 895 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of active cases in the country declined further to 11,08,938, comprising 2.62 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 96.19 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,16,073 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.