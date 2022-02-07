ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022: Released! Check 10th, 12th result on cisce.org – Direct link, steps here

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE ha sreleased ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2021-22 today, on February 7, 2022. As per the official notice, CISCE 10th, 12th results is now available for downloading from 10 am. Students and schools will be able to access Term 1 scores from the Careers portal and result links on the official website – cisce.org.

ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Results 2022 can also be checked via SMS, the details of which have been shared below. CISCE had conducted class 10, 12 exams in a way similar to that of Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE. These Sem 1 papers for both classes were held from November, 2021 to December, 2021 in offline mode, even after students demanded online exams.

Students and schools may please note that the ways to check CISCE Results 2021-22 online for Semester 1 exams, have been given below.

ICSE, ISC Term 1 Result 2022: How to check here

Students must visit the official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations – cisce.org.

On the Homepage, click on either of the links, ‘ICSE/ISC Sem 1 Results 2021-22.’

Direct link to check result – ICSE, ISC resulst 2022.

Upon clicking on the relevant link, both class 10 & 12 students will have to enter their Unique Id, Index Number and CAPTCHA.

After logging in, your ICSE Semester 1 Result for class 10 and/or ISC Term 1 result for class 12 students will be displayed on your screens.

Download and print a copy of scores for future references.

In case the website doesn’t load, students need not worry. One can wait for a few minutes and then refresh it. The alternative way to check these results is by sending an SMS.

ICSE Results 2022 for Semester 1 can be checked via SMS by writing this – “ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit Unique ID)” and then sending the SMS to 09248082883. Similarly, ISC Results 2022 for Semester 1 can also be checked by replacing ICSE with ISC in the format given above.