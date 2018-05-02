Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jul 16th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    India gets consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

    Kulbhushan-Jadhav

    Indian citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav granted second consular access today. Indian officials at Pakistan foreign office, says Pakistan media.

    India on Thursday asked Pakistan to give “unconditional consular access” to Kulbhushan Jadhav, as per sources.
    Earlier, Pakistan had claimed that he had refused to file a review plea on the Pakistani court military court’s judgment which awarded the death penalty to Jadhav on charges of espionage. India said that he had been coerced into doing that.

    “Last time what they did was insulting to his mother, father and wife and insulting to India as a whole. So we want that consular access should be unconditional,” said Arvind Singh, Kulbhushan Jadhav’s childhood friend, speaking to ANI. Jadhav has been lodged in a Pakistani jail since 2016 when he was arrested in Pakistan on charges of espionage.

    Trending In Nagpur
    पोहरादेवी लिंक रस्त्याचे काम जलदगतीने करावे : राठोड
    पोहरादेवी लिंक रस्त्याचे काम जलदगतीने करावे : राठोड
    बारावीच्या निकालामध्ये मनपा महाविद्यालयांची सरशी
    बारावीच्या निकालामध्ये मनपा महाविद्यालयांची सरशी
    ४बिबट प्रजातीच्यापिल्यांचेगोरेवाडा वन्यप्राणी बचाव केंद्रात आगमन
    ४बिबट प्रजातीच्यापिल्यांचेगोरेवाडा वन्यप्राणी बचाव केंद्रात आगमन
    Video: 26 persons booked for mocking Epidemic Laws at Futala in Nagpur
    Video: 26 persons booked for mocking Epidemic Laws at Futala in Nagpur
    Father drowns toddler girl, tries to commit suicide in Sakkardara
    Father drowns toddler girl, tries to commit suicide in Sakkardara
    सीरिया परिवार का चौथी पीढ़ी राजनीत में सक्रिय
    सीरिया परिवार का चौथी पीढ़ी राजनीत में सक्रिय
    12th 2020 Results State : राज्य का रिजल्ट 90.66 %, तो वही नागपुर डिवीजन 91.65 प्रतिशत रहा
    12th 2020 Results State : राज्य का रिजल्ट 90.66 %, तो वही नागपुर डिवीजन 91.65 प्रतिशत रहा
    रिकाम्या प्लॉटवर टॉवर लावण्यास नागरिकांचा विरोध
    रिकाम्या प्लॉटवर टॉवर लावण्यास नागरिकांचा विरोध
    राम नगर जलकुंभावरील बटरफ्लाय व्हॉल्वच्या दुरुस्तीसाठी ८ तासांचे शटडाऊन १७ जुलै रोजी
    राम नगर जलकुंभावरील बटरफ्लाय व्हॉल्वच्या दुरुस्तीसाठी ८ तासांचे शटडाऊन १७ जुलै रोजी
    देवयानी ढोबळे चा ॲड. धर्मपाल मेश्राम यांच्या हस्ते सत्कार
    देवयानी ढोबळे चा ॲड. धर्मपाल मेश्राम यांच्या हस्ते सत्कार
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0