India Foils Pakistan’s Attempt To Attack Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur

India on Thursday night swiftly thwarted Pakistan’s fresh attempts to strike military sites with drones and missiles including in Jammu and Pathankot after foiling similar bids at 15 places in northern and western regions of the country, as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider conflict.

The renewed attempts and intense shelling by the Pakistani forces on the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan came after India on Thursday morning targeted Pakistani air defence systems at multiple cities with one in Lahore being “neutralised”.

The Indian armed forces on Wednesday had carried out precise missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

As the ministry of defence reiterated that any attack on military sites in India will invite a “suitable response”, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistan only can decide if it wants to de-escalate tensions with India as New Delhi responded to the “original escalation” triggered by the Pahalgam massacre.

Blackouts from several cities and towns in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan were enforced as drones were sighted from across the border.

“Military stations at Jammu and Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in J and K today. The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities…,” according to a late night MoD statement.

Indian air defence units successfully intercepted at least eight missiles fired by Pakistan towards the border areas of Jammu, including the strategically important Jammu Airport at Satwari on Thursday evening, defence sources said.

The missiles were aimed at key locations, including Satwari (Jammu Airport), Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia, they said.

A sudden power outage plunged Jammu city into darkness following two loud explosions, likely resulting from the interception of intruding drones. Immediately after, sirens echoed throughout the city, alerting panic stricken residents to seek shelter.

Sound of massive explosions were heard in Jaisalmer and a blackout was enforced in western Rajasthan districts bordering Pakistan, plunging the whole stretch into darkness, police said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising the need for de-escalation and reiterated his calls for Pakistan to take concrete steps to end any support for terrorist groups.

Jaishankar conveyed to Rubio that India will firmly counter any attempts by Pakistan to escalate the situation.

As tensions escalated, US President Donald Trump asserted that he wants India and Pakistan to “stop” what he described as “tit for tat” actions, saying if he can do anything to “help”, he will be there.

As leaders across the political spectrum projected a united front, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is reported to have told an all-party meeting that at least 100 hardcore terrorists and their associates were killed in the Indian strikes.

At another event, he assured the nation that no limit will become an obstacle for the Government in protecting India’s sovereignty. “We are fully prepared for such responsible responses in the future as well.”

In a press statement, the MoD said that on the night of May 7-8, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

“These attempts were neutralised by the Integrated Counter Unmanned Aircraft System (Grid and Air Defence systems).”

Sources in the defence and security establishment said the S-400 missile defence systems, surface-to-air missiles and the integrated counter unmanned aircraft system were used in countering the Pakistani attempts.

The statement said the debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani strikes.

