A day after announcing that they will boycott shows hosted by some news anchors, the INDIA alliance released the list of the news anchors on Thursday, 14 September.

“Sub group of media to decide upon the names of the anchors in whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send their representatives,” said Congress leader KC Venugopal after the meeting of INDIA bloc’s coordination committee on Wednesday.

The list of anchors include:

Aditi Tyagi (Bharat Express)

Aman Chopra (Network 18)

Amish Devgan (News18)

Anand Narasimhan (CNN-News18)

Arnab Goswami (Republic TV)

Ashok Shrivastav (DD News)

Chitra Tripathi (AajTak)

Gaurav Sawant (AajTak)

Navika Kumar (Times Now/Times Now Navbharat)

Prachi Parashar (India TV)

Rubika Liyaquat (Bharat 24)

Shiv Aroor (AajTak)

Sudhir Chaudhary (AajTak)

Sushant Sinha (Times Now Navbharat)

“We have made this decision with a heavy heart. We are not opposed to any of these anchors. We don’t hate any of these anchors. But, we love our country more. We love our Bharat,” Congress leader Pawan Khera said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Reacting to list, AajTak anchor Sudhir Chaudhary said, “INDIA alliance has released the list of those journalists who refused to become ‘Charan Chumbak’ (bootlicking). Now they have been boycotted. Now it remains to be seen what answer the Indian media gives to this.”

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda posted on X that, “The history of Congress has many instances of bullying the media and silencing those with differing views. Pandit Nehru curtailed free speech and arrested those who criticised him. Indira Ji remains the Gold Medal winner of how to do it- called for committed judiciary, committed bureaucracy and imposed the horrific Emergency. Rajiv Ji tried to bring media under state control but failed miserably. Sonia Ji-led UPA was banning social media handles simply because the Congress did not like their views.”

