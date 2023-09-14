Haveliwala Constructions directors booked for duping firm, which supplies ammunition to Indian Defence Dept

Nagpur: The Economic Offence Wing (EoW) of Nagpur Police has booked the directors of Haveliwala Constructions & Developers Private Limited for allegedly duping a firm based on Amravati Road, which supplies ammunition to the Indian Defence Department.

Based on the complaint lodged by the manager of Economic Exclusive, EoW has booked Shiv Harikishan Agrawal and Ritu, also known as Rita Shiv Agrawal, directors of Haveliwala Constructions & Developers Private Limited.

According to police sources, Economic Exclusive was looking for property to establish a research and development unit in Waddhamna in the Surabardi area. It was when they came in contact with the accused Agrawal couple.

The directors of Haveliwala Constructions & Developers Private Limited reportedly showed a plot according to the complainant’s needs and took around Rs 43 lakh. However, they never handed over the papers. When the money was sought back, they never returned it.

Following this, the manager of Economic Exclusive approached EoW with a complaint. Based on the complaint received, the police have registered an offence under Sections 420, 406, 34 of the IPC. Further investigations are ongoing.

