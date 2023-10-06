India At Asian Games 2023: Full October 6th Schedule, Live Streaming, Timings In IST

Hangzhou China: The Indian contingent’s medal tally has now gone up to a record number of 86 medals including 21 gold medals. To add more to this Indian Men’s hockey team will take on Japan in the men’s hockey final in an attempt to clinch the gold. Indian cricket team will take on Bangladesh in the semi-final and try to qualify for the finals. Star wrestler Bajrang Punia will begin his wrestling campaign on Friday. There will be a total of 14 medal events on October 6. Indian Contingent at the Asian Games, Sunday, 1st October
Indian Contingent at the Asian Games, Sunday, 6th October
6:30 AM
Men’s Cricket Semifinal – India Vs. Bangladesh
6:35 AM
Archery
Women’s Recurve Team Quarterfinal – India
7:00 AM
Kabaddi
Women’s Semifinal – India Vs. Nepal
7:30 AM onwards
Wrestling
Men’s and Women’s Freestyle Wrestling
Bajrang, Aman, Sonam, Radhika, Kiran
8:30 AM onwards
Badminton – Men’s Singles Semi-final
HS Prannoy
10:50 AM
Speed Climbing – Boulder/Lead
Aman Verma/Bharath Stephen Periera
11:50 AM
Archery – Men’s Recurve Team Quarterfinal
India
12:30 PM
Kabaddi
Men’s Semifinal – India Vs. Pakistan
12:30 PM
Equestrian
Showjumping Final (if India qualifies)
Yash Nensee
4:00 PM onwards
Badminton – Men’s Doubles Semifinal
Chirag Shetty/ Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
4:00 PM
Hockey
Men’s Hockey Final – India Vs. Japan