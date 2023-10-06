7 dead, 40 injured as massive fire engulfs 7-storey building in Mumbai

Mumbai :At least seven people were killed, while 40 others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a building in Mumbai’s Goregaon on Friday. The incident happened at nearly 3 am.

Several two-wheelers and cars were also destroyed in the fire.

A video showed firefighting operations underway at the building.

Reports said the fire broke out in the parking area of a seven-storey building.

Firefighting operations began as soon as officials reached the spot and those injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The blaze was later brought under control and cooling efforts were underway.

According to the locals, the cloth lying in the parking area had caught fire after which the blaze spread to the entire area.

Meanwhile, investigations were underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

