Independence Day celebrated in Mahavitran

Nagpur: On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, a flag hoisting ceremony was conducted at the regional office of the electricity distribution company on Katol Road in Nagpur. The flag was raised by Mr. Suhas Rangari, the Regional Director of the local office.

Present at the event were Mr. Manish Vaith, Chief Engineer (Material Management) of the electricity distribution company’s central office, Mr. Dilip Dodke, Chief Engineer of the Nagpur region, and several other senior engineers and officials including Harish Gajbe, Amit Paranjpe, Rajesh Naik, Ajay Khobragade, Mangesh Vaidya, Mr. Pradeep Satapute, Assistant General Manager (Human Resources), and Mr. Sachin Lahane, Deputy Chief Industrial Relations Officer. Representatives from the electricity distribution, construction, and transportation divisions of the company were also present in significant numbers.

