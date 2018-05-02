Independence day and Rakshabandhan celebrated with grandeur at Shri Guru Gobind Singh Educational Institute and Junior College

Nagpur: The Independence day and Raksha bandhan event was celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm at Kamptee Road based Shri Guru Gobind Singh Educational Institute and Junior College recently. Principal Mrs Ranjeeta Majumdar, Head Mistress Mrs Vandana Jain and others welcomed Ashok Chaudhary a distnguished government official decorated with the President’s award.

Various members of the management were also present on the occasion. Children from primary, middle and senior school presented various dance, singing, gymnastic and gatka performances and patriotic songs were played on the occasion.

Chaudhary emphasized on the various aspects necessary for a child to develop into a good student and a responsible citizen and also stressed on the important role played by a teacher in a person’s life. Various teachers like MA Shafi, Kirti Vyas, Nutan Bhoyar, Megha Borkar and others took initiative for the success of the programme. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s close confidante and legendary freedom fighter Atul Chandra Kumar’s grandson Soumyajit Thakur, who works as a mathematics faculty in the college, also took active participation in the event.