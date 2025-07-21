Indefinite Strike by Nurses Cripples Health Services at Government Hospitals in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur – Over 1,300 nurses working at major government hospitals in Nagpur have gone on an indefinite strike from July 18, demanding resolution of their long-pending issues. The strike has severely disrupted healthcare services across key medical institutions including the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Mayo Hospital, Super Speciality Hospital, and the Government Ayurvedic Hospital.

With more than 75% of nursing staff participating in the strike, patient care has been heavily impacted, causing immense hardship to both patients and their families. Nurses began abstaining from duties from 8 a.m., putting immense pressure on hospital administration to manage operations.

Key Demands of the Nurses:

The striking nurses have raised several long-standing demands which they claim have been ignored despite repeated appeals to the state government. Although previous discussions were held, they did not yield any results, leading to the decision for an indefinite strike. The major demands include:

Improvement in service conditions

Timely disbursement of pending salaries

Permanent recruitment process

Regulation of working hours

Clarity in implementation of promotions and other benefits

Patient Care Severely Affected

Healthcare services, including emergency services and Outpatient Departments (OPDs), have been significantly disrupted. Several surgeries and treatment procedures have been postponed or delayed. While hospital authorities are trying to maintain services using contractual nurses and trainee staff, the situation remains far from under control.

Administrative Inaction Raises Concerns

Meanwhile, no concrete steps have been taken by the administration to end the strike. Although nurses’ unions have expressed willingness to resume talks, there has been no official response from the government so far.

As the healthcare crisis deepens in Nagpur, patients and their families are hoping for a swift resolution and a positive response to the nurses’ legitimate demands.

