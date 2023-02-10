Ind vs Aus Test: Nagpur Crime Branch arrests 4 bookies operating from VCA Jamtha

Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, the sleuths of Nagpur Crime Branch on Friday arrested four bookies for allegedly operating from VCA Jamtha Stadium during the Second Day of Border Gavaskar Trophy played between team India and Australia.

According to senior sources from the Crime Branch, the accused persons were sharing crucial information of the match from the stadium to the punters outside to capitalize the difference between the live and telecast time of the match. The arrested people are from different cities including Mumbai, Bhandra and Nagpur sources said.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement