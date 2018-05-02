Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

IND-NZ WC SF: Old age home invite Nagpur Families to create happy hours with senior citizens

Nagpur- For the first of a kind initiative, SOHAM, an old age home situated at Ambazari road of the city has organised a program of screening India v/s Newzeland semifinals match on Tuesday 2.00 pm onwards for the senior citizens along with their family members. This appreciative cause is meant to create rejoicing hours for senior citizens and to bridge the gap between them and the new generation.

While speaking to Nagpur Today, Varsha Manohar, President of SOHAM trust said that the idea germinated when one of our trust member pointed out that watching match alone at home must be kind of boring for elders whose children Don’t live with them. Therefore, we thought of screening the semis on the Big screen at SOHAM’s Hamsa hall so that they can participate in the livewire excitement.

On asking about the motive behind this activity, she further said, Our motive is to add life to their years and share the thrill of enjoying the day when the whole India will be cheering the team and above all to let seniors know that we at SOHAM will always strive to brighten their days.

About the arrangements in the event Mohan Sarvate, consultant at SOHAM informed Nagpur Today that ” We have planned snacks to go with their dietary needs plus dinner at subsidised rate so that they can spend hours at the venue. We have also planned to open few of our rooms besides the hall so that they can take a short nap, rejuvenate and join the excitement once more. We also have comfortable chairs and we are expecting around 150 people in the event.

.. Shivani Thakur

