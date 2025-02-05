Ind-Eng ODI: Nagpur’s Mazi Metro to run services till 11.30 pm on match day, Feb 6

Nagpur: Maha Metro’s Nagpur service will be extended till 11:30 pm on February 6 for hassle free return of cricket fans on the One Day International (ODI) match between India and England at Vidarbha Cricket Association (V CA) Stadium, Jamtha.

Heavy traffic congestion is expected on the road to Jamtha and thus metro services will offer hassle-free travel alternatives for cricket enthusiasts before and after the match. After taking a train from Khapri, the cricket fans can travel up to Automotive Square or switch lines at the Sitabuldi Interchange to commute till Lokmanya Nagar or Prajapati Nagar on the Aqua Line. The road to the stadium will be flooded with vehicles on the match day and hence metro travel would be the best option to avail of.

On its part, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) would provide last/first mile connectivity as it has scheduled special bus services for seamless connectivity between New Airport Metro Station and Stadium. Thus, those travelling to watch the One Day match can travel to New Airport by Metro train and then reach Stadium by bus. While returning, the fans can take a bus to New Airport Metro station and then travel by train to their respective destination. Maha Metro urged cricket enthusiasts to opt for Metro and Bus rides to avoid congestion on city roads on match day.