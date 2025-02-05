Central Railway to run special trains for Kumbh Mela ex-Nagpur from Feb 5

Nagpur: The Central Railway is going to run special trains to facilitate travel of devotees to Kumbh Mela 2025. There is a tremendous rush of passengers and hence to reduce load on regular trains the specials are introduced. The trains are from February 5 to 9 the division will operate 8 special train services between Nagpur and Danapur. Another service is from Itwari to Tundla in Uttar Pradesh.

Nagpur – Danapur – Nagpur Kumbh Mela Special (4 Trips): Train No. 01201 Kumbh Mela Special will depart from Nagpur at 12 noon on February 5 and reach Danapur at 11:50 am the next day.

(1 Trip) Train No. 01202 Kumbh Mela Special will depart from Danapur at 2:30 pm on February 6 and arrive in Nagpur at 11:40 am the next day.

(1 Trip) Another special Train No. 01203 Kumbh Mela Special will depart from Nagpur at 3 pm on February 8 and reach Danapur at 1 pm the next day.

(1 Trip) Train No. 01204 Kumbh Mela Special will depart from Danapur at 2:30 pm on February 9 and arrive in Nagpur at 11:40 am the next day.

The trains have halts at Gondia, Nainpur Jn, Ghonsor, Kachhpura, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur Jn., Prayagraj Chheoki Jn., Mirzapur, Chunar, New West Cabin, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar, and Ara.

Coach Composition: The train will comprise 2 First AC coaches, 1 Second AC coach, 2 composite coaches (Second AC and Third AC), 9 AC Chair Cars, 4 General Chair Cars, and 2 Guard Vans, totalling 20 coaches.

Reservations for Kumbh Mela Special Trains (Train Nos. 01201, 01202, 01203, and 01204) started from February 4 at all PRS centres and through the website www.irctc.co.in under special fare categories. The general second-class coaches will be unreserved, and tickets for these coaches can be booked via the UTS mobile app.

For detailed schedules and halts of these special trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app, said a railway release.

From Itwari the special trains would run on February 7 and 8 and they would start at the ex-Itwari station at 8.15 hrs and reach the destination the next day at 9.30 am. The stoppages are at Bhandara Road, Tumsar, Gondia, Balaghat, Nainpur, and other stations. There would be a total 18 coaches.

On return journey the train will be available on February 8 and 9 ex-Tundla and they would start at 13.35 hrs and arrive in Itwari at 11.30 hrs.