IND beat ENG by 4 wickets to take 1-0 lead in Nagpur

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: India beat England by four wickets. Shubman Gill (87), Shreyas Iyer (59) and Axar Patel (52) have chipped in with half-centuries in the chase. in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday

Earlier Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat first against India. Jacob Bethell (51) and Jos Buttler (52) chipped in with half-centuries for England to get to 248 runs. Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) and Harshit Rana (3/53) were the pick of the bowlers for India.

Virat Kohli misses out on the game due to a knee injury. Rohit Sharma who hoped for some runs after their dismal showings against New Zealand, Australia and the Ranji Trophy had to face another faliure as he was dismissed for just two runs.

In the bowling department, India has given debut to Harshit Rana who picked up three wickets in fourth T20I in Pune. Our reporter from ground Pratyush Raj has reported red-soil wicket will be used for the game hence India have opted to go for three seamers.