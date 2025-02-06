Good News! New Police Station Approved at Garoba Maidan, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant move to enhance law enforcement and manage the growing population of Nagpur, the Maharashtra State Home Department has approved the construction of a new police station at Garoba Maidan. The department has also issued a notification, sanctioning a budget of ₹65.16 lakh for the project.

Nagpur is one of the fastest-developing cities in Maharashtra and across India. As the city’s boundaries expand and its population continues to rise, maintaining law and order has become increasingly challenging. In response, there had been persistent demands for new police stations in the city. Acting on this, the Nagpur Police Commissioner had submitted a proposal to the Home Department for approval.

After reviewing the proposal, the State Home Department granted permission for the establishment of the Garoba Maidan Police Station. This new station will be formed by dividing the existing jurisdictions of the Lakadganj and Nandanvan police stations.

A budget of ₹65,16,800 has been sanctioned for the construction. The Deputy Secretary of the Home Department, Rajendra Bhalawane, has issued an official notification regarding the decision. Additionally, the Director General of Police has been instructed to finalize the jurisdiction of the new police station and submit it to the department.

With this development, Nagpur’s law enforcement infrastructure is set to strengthen, ensuring better security and improved policing for its citizens.