Hindi Diwas Celebrated at DPS Mihan

‘A country that does not take pride in its language and literature can never progress.’

The children of DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL, MIHANexhibited pride, love and respect for their national language Hindi by observing “Hindi Diwas” on 14th September, 2020.

A special Assembly was organised wherein children wonderfully presented creative poems, speech, song etc. in support of promoting Hindi Language. The assembly was hosted by AnushkaBagadia.

Dhwani Pradhan and RohiniShrivastava presented wonderful thought in Hindi. Creative poems were presented by BhavikChordiya, Kumar Thakur, ShailikBanerjee,R.Thamini, Amogh Rao, AtharvaSengar and Manini Bharadwaj.

NirbhayNipane presented a famous poem by a well knownhindi poet Ayodhya Singh Upadhyay.

Results of various competitions conducted on the occasion of Hindi Diwas were announced. The programme was concluded with ‘vote of thanks, by Shreyas Deshpande. This day also signifies the cultural incorporation of the ‘Devanagri’ script and the unification of primarily Hindi speaking Indian states; thereby, celebrating major literary pieces that have enriched India’s literary resource as a whole. In doing so, the contribution of such emancipators of Hindi language, legendary authors, scholars and their literary works are cherished.