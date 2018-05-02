Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Sep 14th, 2020

    Hindi Diwas Celebrated at DPS Mihan

    ‘A country that does not take pride in its language and literature can never progress.’

    The children of DELHI PUBLIC SCHOOL, MIHANexhibited pride, love and respect for their national language Hindi by observing “Hindi Diwas” on 14th September, 2020.

    A special Assembly was organised wherein children wonderfully presented creative poems, speech, song etc. in support of promoting Hindi Language. The assembly was hosted by AnushkaBagadia.

    Dhwani Pradhan and RohiniShrivastava presented wonderful thought in Hindi. Creative poems were presented by BhavikChordiya, Kumar Thakur, ShailikBanerjee,R.Thamini, Amogh Rao, AtharvaSengar and Manini Bharadwaj.

    NirbhayNipane presented a famous poem by a well knownhindi poet Ayodhya Singh Upadhyay.

    Results of various competitions conducted on the occasion of Hindi Diwas were announced. The programme was concluded with ‘vote of thanks, by Shreyas Deshpande. This day also signifies the cultural incorporation of the ‘Devanagri’ script and the unification of primarily Hindi speaking Indian states; thereby, celebrating major literary pieces that have enriched India’s literary resource as a whole. In doing so, the contribution of such emancipators of Hindi language, legendary authors, scholars and their literary works are cherished.

    पोलिसच नव्हे तर गरीबांचाही कोरोनापासून बचाव
    Inauguration of “e-Commerce Multivendor Portal vialewudyojika” by Smriti Irani on Friday, 18th Sept at 4 pm on Zoom
    Now ₹500 fine for not wearing mask in Nagpur
    MLC Pravin Datke tested positive for Covid-19
    सीमेंट सड़क:गायब कागजात ठेकेदार के सहयोगी PARTNER से RECOVER करेंगे
    ‘ Nagpur Today ‘ की खबर का असर, पुलिस आयुक्त ने किया बर्डी मार्केट का दौरा
    विदर्भात कोरोनाचा कहर, नागपुरात हजारोंना रोज लागण, शासनाचा नाकर्तेपणा
    Following NT’s report. Police Chief, Jt CP check on Sitabuldi market
    Heart Valve replacement needs no surgery now, First case of TAVI performed at Wockhardt Hospital
    Court grants ad interim anticipatory bail to Forest Guard in rape case
