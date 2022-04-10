In Video : Ram Navami celebration in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur : City witnessed a Low affair as No shobhayatra was taken out by Poddareshwar Ram Mandir. Though the government has allowed public gatherings and revoked all Covid restrictions, the Ram Navami shobhayatras, one of Nagpur’s unique identities, was largely missed this year too.

While the older and bigger shobhayatra of Poddareshwar temple was cancelled , the vibrant and colourful procession in West Nagpur was held which was low-key affair with only six floats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement