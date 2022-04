Advertisement

An unfortunate incident on the day of Shri Ram Navami

Nagpur: A 14-year-old boy from Selu village in Kamathi taluka drowned in the river Kanhan at around 11 am today. The deceased has been identified as Swapnil Dilip Dhoble, 14, of Ra Selu, Kamathi.

According to the information received, the deceased is a 9th class student of Gandhi Vidyalaya in Vadodara village.

More details awaited..

