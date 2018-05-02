Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Jun 11th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

In the darkness of the night, cars caught in a traffic jam

Hundreds of tourists, including children and elderly, had to spend the night in their cars without a meal between Rohtang Pass and Gulaba as the season’s worst traffic jam has left entire Manali stranded.

There were several kilometre-long traffic jams across Kullu town, Manali, Rohtang and other roads of the district with a traffic at a complete standstill, for several days now.

This is what those cars stranded in the traffic jam looked like last night.

