Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Aug 10th, 2020

    In shock over inflated power bill, man kills self

    Nagpur: Shocked to get an “inflated” electricity bill, a 57-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by setting himself on fire in Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.

    The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at his residence in Yashodhara Nagar locality, police said.

    “The family members of the deceased, identified as Liladhar Laxman Gaidhane, told the police that he was depressed and tense after getting Rs 40,000 power bill last week. Due to the shock, he had increased his liquor consumption,” an official of Yashodhara Nagar police station said.

    “On Saturday afternoon, Gaidhane immolated himself after pouring kerosene. The family members rushed him to a hospital, where he breathed his last,” he said.

    According to the police official, the family of the deceased lives on the ground floor of the house, while their tenants live on the first floor.

    “No suicide note was recovered from the spot and a case of accidental death was registered,” he added.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Bombay HC Releases murder accused on bail
    Bombay HC Releases murder accused on bail
    जेल वापस लौटने से पहले कोरोना टेस्ट, शर्तों पर हाईकोर्ट ने दिया पेरोल
    जेल वापस लौटने से पहले कोरोना टेस्ट, शर्तों पर हाईकोर्ट ने दिया पेरोल
    In shock over inflated power bill, man kills self
    In shock over inflated power bill, man kills self
    MSRTC Nagpur Division suffers loss of Rs 85 cr during COVID-19 period
    MSRTC Nagpur Division suffers loss of Rs 85 cr during COVID-19 period
    Beltarodi police nab cellphone thieves
    Beltarodi police nab cellphone thieves
    Father-son duo booked for selling mortgaged shop
    Father-son duo booked for selling mortgaged shop
    Kalamna police arrest 4 for stealing truck
    Kalamna police arrest 4 for stealing truck
    नवेगाव खैरीं तोतलाडोह धरणातुन होणार वीसर्ग
    नवेगाव खैरीं तोतलाडोह धरणातुन होणार वीसर्ग
    स्थापना दिवस कार्यक्रम में युवाओं ने ली शपथ
    स्थापना दिवस कार्यक्रम में युवाओं ने ली शपथ
    विमानाच्या गतीने धावणार रेल्वे गाडी
    विमानाच्या गतीने धावणार रेल्वे गाडी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0