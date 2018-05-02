In Pics: Winter Session: Police enjoy fulsome food amid bandobast

Nagpur: Amid bandobast for Winter Session of State Legislature being held in Nagpur, police perssonel took some time at food stalls located near Vidhan Bhavan.

Even Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhayay along with several other officials and a posses of police personnel were found cherishing the high-quality and delicious menus at minimum price hosted by the caterers.

The food contained a variety of dishes. From chapatis, two sabjis, daal fry, rice, papad, pickle, to salad and others to make the thaali fulsome and lavish as well by certain standards.

Courtesy the Police Administration and the political bosses.