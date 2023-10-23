In Pics: Vibrant Garba night lights up Ramdaspeth, Nagpur

Nagpur: The Ramdaspeth Plot Owners & Residents Association orchestrated a lively Garba night that illuminated the streets of Ramdaspeth, marking the joyous celebration of Navratri. Residents of all ages gathered at the association grounds to partake in the cultural extravaganza.

Sachin Puniyani, led the arrangements, personally welcoming and extending his warm wishes to the attendees. The event was a testament to the association’s commitment to fostering a strong sense of community spirit and unity among Ramdaspeth’s residents.

The beats of the Garba reverberated through the air, creating an atmosphere of merriment and togetherness. The venue was bedecked in vibrant hues, with music and dance filling the hearts of all present.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Sachin Puniyani, expressed his elation at witnessing such a grand turnout. He underscored the significance of such events in strengthening the bonds within the community. “It’s heartwarming to see so many of our residents come together to celebrate this auspicious festival. This event is a true reflection of the unity and harmony within our community,” he enthused.

He further expounded on the meticulous planning and arrangements that ensured the event’s success. The association had left no stone unturned in ensuring the comfort and enjoyment of all attendees.

The event saw active participation from both young and old, with families rejoicing in the festive atmosphere. A traditional attire competition added an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.

Local businesses and volunteers played a pivotal role in supporting the event, contributing significantly to its success. Culinary delights were on offer at food stalls, allowing attendees to relish traditional treats during the celebrations.

The Garba night organized by the Ramdaspeth Plot Owners & Residents Association served as a testament to the vibrant cultural tapestry of Nagpur. It not only provided an opportunity for residents to come together in celebration but also showcased the unity and spirit of the community.

