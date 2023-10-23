Dussehra’s Spectacular Ravan Dahan at Nagpur’s Kasturchand Park: All Set!

Nagpur: At Kasturchand Park in Nagpur, when the effigy of Demon King Ravan is burnt on yet another Dussehra depicting the victory of good over evil, there will also be an attempt to bring down a social bias.

For the first time, a troupe of 15 transgenders will be performing on the stage. The organizers — Sanatan Dharma Yuvak Sabha — have been holding the event in the city for the last 72 years. Each year it draws huge crowds. This time, they were approached by city NGO Vishwa Mamatva Foundation, which works for the welfare of transgenders.

The Dussehra Mahotsav will be organised with the efforts of Sanatan Dharm Yuvak Sabha on October 24 at Kasturchand Park from 5 pm. Like every year, there is a tremendous enthusiasm among citizens and the organisers for this grand event.

Various cultural programmes will be organised, including Raas Garba and Dhol Pathak, besides the main event of burning of Ravan’s effigy.

The Union Minister Nitin Gadkar and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be present at the programme as the chief guests. Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP State President and MLA Nitin Raut will be among those who will be prominently present on the occasion. Actors Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan will be arriving in the city to celebrate the festivities. A play based on the life of Lord Ram will be the highlight of the evening. A transgender group Mudra, by Vishwa Mamatva Foundation will also perform on this occasion.

MLAs Krishna Khopde, Sameer Meghe, Kishore Jorgewar, MLC Praveen Datke, Naresh Seth, Rashtriya Punjabi Federation President, Sunil Dogar, Chhattisgarh Punjabi Sanatan Sabha President, Parinay Fuke, Ajay Sancheti, Dayashankar Tiwari, former Mayor and others will be present.

Prannath Sahni, President of Sanatan Dharm Yuvak Sabha, Yograj Sahni, Vijay Kher, Former President, Sanjeev Kapoor, General Secretary, Milan Sahni, Dussehra Committee Chairman along with Sanatan Mahila Samiti and other members are working hard for the success of the programme. The programme will be conducted by Narendra Satija and Radio Jockey Farhan.

