Nagpur: Thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places were reported over Nagpur, Akola, Amravati, Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Wardha, Gadchiroli, and Washim on Tuesday evening.

The day started sunny, but in the evening, dark clouds took over. A severe thunderstorm accompanied by lightning lashed Nagpur city between 4 pm and 6 pm, bringing the city to a complete standstill.

Advertisement

Nagpur Today lensman Sandip Gurghate brings exclusive images to you:

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement