In Pics: “Tere Jaisa Yaar Kaha…” ‘Friendship Day’ celebrated in Nagpur with camaraderie fervour

Nagpur: Friendship Day was celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm in the Second Capital of the State as Nagpurians thronged various establishments and popular spots with their friends.

On August 6, the city of Nagpur came alive with laughter, joy, and camaraderie as friends gathered at pubs and restaurants to mark this special day. Many establishments organized special events and offers to make the occasion memorable for their patrons.

One of the most popular destinations for Friendship Day celebrations was Futala lake, where groups of friends gathered to spend quality time together. The scenic beauty of the lake and the cool breeze added to the festive atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for bonding and creating cherished memories.

Local authorities, in collaboration with the police department, took proactive steps to ensure the safety of citizens amid the pandemic. The Nagpur Police were seen patrolling the popular hangout spots. It is pertinent to mention that the Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar, issued a warning before the Friendship Day celebration, urging adherence to the late-night norms set by the cops.

Nagpur Today lensman Sandeep Gurghate brings you exclusive clicks:

