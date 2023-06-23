In Pics: Nagpurians rejoice as monsoon brings respite, pleasing outings

Nagpur: After enduring scorching summer temperatures that persisted well into June, the Second Capital of the State finally received respite as the long-awaited monsoon arrived on Thursday, accompanied by a deluge of rainfall. The downpour brought relief to residents who had eagerly anticipated the arrival of the monsoon season.

Nagpurians wasted no time in stepping out to enjoy the pleasing outings that the monsoon had brought with it on Friday. The rainfall added a touch of liveliness to the city’s landscape, as people could be seen embracing the weather, strolling along the wet streets, and indulging in the simple joys of rain.

In the last 24 hours, the Nagpur airport recorded a substantial rainfall of 37.4 mm, indicating the intensity of the monsoon showers.

The city’s streets glistened with the much-needed downpour, providing a refreshing change from the prolonged dry spell that had gripped the region.

The minimum temperature in Nagpur plummeted to 24.0 degrees Celsius, offering much-needed respite from the sweltering heat that had dominated the city for several weeks.

The cooler weather provided a welcome relief for residents, who now had the opportunity to venture out without being overwhelmed by the scorching sun.

Residents expressed their joy and gratitude for the arrival of the monsoon, as it brought relief from the prolonged heatwave and offered a chance to enjoy the outdoors.

Many took to social media to share their excitement, posting pictures and videos of the rain-drenched cityscape and expressing their happiness at the change in weather.

As Nagpur basks in the beauty of the monsoon, residents can be seen finally enjoying pleasing outings and embracing the respite brought by the rains.



The city’s transformation into a vibrant, rain-soaked haven has lifted spirits and infused new energy into the community, making it a truly enjoyable time for Nagpurians.

Nagpur Today’s lensman, Sandeep Gurghate, brings you exclusive clicks capturing the essence of Nagpurians’ joy and the city’s monsoon experience:

