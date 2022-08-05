In Pics: Nagpur congress leaders stage protest against inflation, unemployment

Advertisement

Nagpur: Congress leaders from Second Capital of the State hit the streets on Friday, as a part of nationwide stir to protest against price rise and unemployment.

Congress MLAs, office bearers and party workers staged a protest in various parts of the city. The protestors raised slogans against the BJP led Central Government demanding that the GST hikes on essential items be withdrawn.

Advertisement

A host of them were detained by cops in the city. Notably, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also detained by police amid dramatic standoffs outside Parliament and the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement