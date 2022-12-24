In pics: Ho! Ho! Ho! Nagpur decks up with Christmas bliss!!

Nagpur: The stars on the Christmas trees are all set to brighten up everyone’s festivities, as Second Capital of the State jazzed up for Christmas and New Year’s Celebration.

Churches across the city have made elaborate preparations for celebrating Christmas with the traditional midnight mass. The churches believe that the month of Christmas is for spreading joy and love among the people.

Notably, there is a bonanza for tipplers as they can organise mega celebrations on the occasion of Xmas and New Year.

The State Excise Department on Friday issued a notification extending the timings of the wine shops till 1 am from 10.30 pm on December 24 and 25 and also on December 31.

Further, the government has also increased the timings of the permit rooms up to 5 am from 1.30 am on these three days.

