Nagpur: Devotees gathered in large numbers to bow to Shri Ram’s Padukas from Ayodhya, which were in the Second Capital of the State on Monday. The holy Padukas, were kept on display at Capital Heights on Monday. Subsequently, riding on a majestic chariot, it left the city. It is pertinent to mention that, the Padukas are on a ‘Parikrama’ (tour) to various places in the country.

