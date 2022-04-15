In Pics: Christian brethren observes Good Friday in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Good Friday marks the day when Jesus sacrificed his life for the sins of humanity by taking the punishment and dying on the cross. The death was not simple and instant, it took a few days.

On this day, members of many Christian denominations attend prayers at the church and many observe fasting and penance. The sacrifice of Jesus through his crucifixion is recalled on this day.

Before Jesus the cross did not signify anything, it was just an object used for execution, more precisely for crucifixion. After his death, the cross became the symbol of Christianity.

Today, devotees took out a procession, depicting Jesus Christ’s last hours as they observed Good Friday today.

