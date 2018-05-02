In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas

Nagpur: People around the City along with country switched off non-essential lights and stood in the balconies and verandas of their house with candles, lanterns and diyas (earthen lamps) tonight, following a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “challenge the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis”.

In Nagpur, people confined to their homes by the PM’s 21-day “total lockdown” lit up the night sky with a display of light meant to signify the country’s collective will to contain the highly infectious novel coronavirus.

BAPS SWAMINARAYAN MANDIR, Nagpur also participated in the event, Watch below :

On Friday the PM urged people to turn off lights, stand in their balconies and hold candles, diyas, and even mobile phone flashlights, for nine minutes in a nationwide show of solidarity.

Diya and Candle was also lighted at RSS HQ, See Video below:

This was the second “collective display” to show unity in the fight against the virus requested by the Prime Minister since the lockdown started.

He had earlier asked people to stand outside houses and in balconies and clap, or bang utensils together, for five minutes at 5 pm to celebrate medical staff involved in the fight against the novel coronavirus.