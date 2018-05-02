Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sun, Apr 5th, 2020

    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas

    Siddhivinayak Mandir in Mumbai lit diyas

    Nagpur: People around the City along with country switched off non-essential lights and stood in the balconies and verandas of their house with candles, lanterns and diyas (earthen lamps) tonight, following a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “challenge the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis”.

    In Nagpur, people confined to their homes by the PM’s 21-day “total lockdown” lit up the night sky with a display of light meant to signify the country’s collective will to contain the highly infectious novel coronavirus.

    BAPS SWAMINARAYAN MANDIR, Nagpur also participated in the event, Watch below :

    On Friday the PM urged people to turn off lights, stand in their balconies and hold candles, diyas, and even mobile phone flashlights, for nine minutes in a nationwide show of solidarity.

    Diya and Candle was also lighted at RSS HQ, See Video below:

    Nitin Gadkari with his family

    This was the second “collective display” to show unity in the fight against the virus requested by the Prime Minister since the lockdown started.

    Devendra Fadnavis with his family

    Dr Parinay Fuke

    He had earlier asked people to stand outside houses and in balconies and clap, or bang utensils together, for five minutes at 5 pm to celebrate medical staff involved in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

    Lakadganj Police personnel led by PI Narendra Hiwre lighted candles on barricades to show support to Fight Against Coronavirus at Nagpur city

    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    Creating Public Awareness : Even Rains didn’t stop Nagpur Police from Route March
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    जिवनावश्यक वस्तूंचे गरजू गरीबांना साहित्य वाटप.
    राज्यभर विनाव्यत्यय वीज पुरवठा सुरू ठेवा – ऊर्जा मंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    कोरोना : नागपुर का मोमिनपुरा प्रतिबंधित क्षेत्र घोषित, इलाके से बाहर आने-जाने पर लगी रोक
    गोंदिया:देवदूत जवान ने बचाई , महिला मरीज की जान
    Sacred Duty: Nagpur cops sacrifice family time so you can spend it with yours
    Maharashtra has 26 new patients; cases up to 661
    To spread awareness Chennai Express meme by Nagpur Police
    Out on parole due to Covid-19, Goon murders cop’s wife in Nagpur
    WATCH RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat lit diya in response to PM”s call
    राज्यभर विनाव्यत्यय वीज पुरवठा सुरू ठेवा – ऊर्जा मंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    पोहरा नदीचे सौंदर्य खुलणार!
    नागपूर नितीन गडकरी यांनी कुटुंबियांसह पेटवले दिवे
    महापौर संदीप जोशी यांनी दिवे लावून दिला एकतेचा संदेश
    In Pic: Nagpur turns off lights, puts out diyas
    Tiger dies during treatment in Pench Tiger Reserve
    कोरोना रुग्णासाठी लढणाऱ्या योध्यासाठी हॉटेल सेन्टरपॉइंट ची सेवा
    Wardha BJP MLA defies lockdown, invites people for his birthday
    Super Market Manager held for selling sanitizers at higher price in Nagpur
