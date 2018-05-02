Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    In Pic : Nagpur Shops Shut

    Nagpur: Hours after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray issued an order that from March 20’s midnight all workplaces will remain closed till March 31 amid the coronavirus spread, reports arrived that shops have been closed in Nagpur. Shop owners were seen locking the shutters of the their shops and the roads were too seen desreted.

    According to the latest developments, quoted by news agency , shopowners were seen locking the shutters of the their respective shops in Nagpur after they came to know about the recent decision, announced by the state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

    Earlier, the Maharashtra government issued an order stating that from March 20’s midnight all workplaces will remain closed till March 31. This latest circular will be applicable for the Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur. Also, the CM informed that state government offices will work with 25 attendance.

    Apart from this, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also sadi that students of classes one to eight of all schools in Maharashtra will get promoted to next classes without having to appear in examinations in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Adding more, she had said that exams of Class 9 and Class 10 will be conducted after April 15, 2020.

    Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday said that a total of 206 individuals have been confirmed positive with coronavirus, among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases.

    Adding in, the ICMR stated that they have tested 14,376 samples from 13,486 individuals for COVID-19 as on 20th March 10 am. With this the total number of positive coronavirus affected people has reached to 206.

