    Published On : Fri, Mar 20th, 2020
    Coronavirus: With 52 positive cases, Maharashtra is the most hit state in India

    Mumbai: With three new coronavirus positive cases reported today taking the total tally to 52, Maharashtra becomes the most affected state in the country. The fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Notably, all three have a history of foreign travel. The cases of novel coronavirus are increasing in India rapidly with the count crossing 195 so far.

    In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 disease, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday has announced lockdown in four major cities including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad due to COVID-19 outbreak till March 31. Thackeray also announced that the government offices will continue to operate, but with 25 per cent attendance.

    The CM urged the people to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement. Thackeray said that the state’s public transport services will continue to operate. “This is not a holiday, avoid crowding. Banks to remain open in the state,” he said.

    “The trains and buses are the city’s lifeline and cannot be stopped. I have been advised to take this step. But doing this will affect the movement of those working in places which provide essential services to the city,” he said.

    India on Friday recorded its fifth death due to the novel coronavirus as an Italian citizen, who had reportedly recovered three days ago, passed away in Jaipur. Delhi has, so far, reported 17 positive cases which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 19 cases, including one foreigner. Karnataka has 15 coronavirus patients.

    Meanwhile, more than 2.5 lakh people have been infected with coronavirus globally and over 10,000 have died. Out of 2.5 lakh, more than 80,000 cases are in China and over 33,000 cases have surfaced in Italy.

