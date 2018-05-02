In Pic: Janta Curfew receives overwhelming response in Nagpur

Nagpur: As the novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) cases surged following easing of curbs here, civic authorities observed the first day of two days long ‘Janta Curfew’ in the Second Capital of the State on Saturday. The Janta Curfew will continue on Sunday with a motive to contain the spread of the infection.

Nagpur Mayor, Sandip Joshi had announced the imposition of ‘Janta Curfew’ on Saturday and Sunday for next two weeks in the city, but said essential services will remain functional during the period. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of elected representatives and the Civic Administration here on Wednesday.

Though, it is likely to mention that Janta Curfew is just a public appeal from Mayor.

There’s is no official order in this regards. To follow curfew norms is respective choice. No fines will be issued for not following the curfew.