In Pic : Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab ) in Nagpur

PRESIDENT KOVIND, PM MODI GREET CITIZENS ON GURU NANAK JAYANTI

Nagpur: Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab or Prakash Utsav, is celebrated across the globe to mark the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. It is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism. The Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on Monday, November 30, this year. The festival falls every year on the full moon day of Kartik month, as per the Hindu calendar.

In City , prayers are been offered at various Gurudawara’s.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev and wished citizens on his 551st birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, the President said that Guru Nanak Dev showed people the path of unity, harmony, fraternity, comity, and service, and gave an economic philosophy to realize a lifestyle based on hard work, honesty, and self-respect.

“Greetings to all fellow citizens, especially to our Sikh brothers and sisters in India and abroad, on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this sacred occasion, let us resolve to conduct ourselves in a manner so as to emulate his teachings,” the President tweeted.

“Guru Nanak Dev Ji showed people the path of unity, harmony, fraternity, comity and service, and gave an economic philosophy to realize a lifestyle based on hard work, honesty and self-respect. His life and teachings are inspiration for all human-beings,” he said in another tweet.

The Prime Minister prayed that the Sikh Guru’s thoughts keep motivating people to serve society and ensure a better planet.

“I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet,” he tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister on Sunday extended greetings to people on the eve of the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru.

Gurpurab Significance and Celebrations

Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, was a preacher of peace and harmony and his teachings are preserved in the holy texts, known as Guru Granth Sahib. The first Sikh guru was born on this day, around 551 years ago in a village which is now located near Lahore, Pakistan. The place of his birth is popularly known as Nankana Sahib. The celebration of Gurpurab or the Prakash Utsav begins 15 days before his birth anniversary. It usually commence with Prabhat Pheris — a early morning processions that begin at the Gurudwaras and proceed around the localities singing hymns.

Two days before the birth anniversary, Akhand Path is held in all the Gurdwaras. Later, a day before Guru Nanak Jayanti– a procession or Nagarkirtan is organised. People head the procession carrying the Sikh flag, known as the Nishan Sahib and the Palki (Palanquin) of Guru Granth Sahib.

On the day of the Gurpurab, the celebrations begin early in the morning and is referred to as Amrit Vela. The day begins with the singing of morning hymns, followed by Katha and Kirtans, in the praise of the Guru. A special community lunch known as ‘Langar’ is then arranged at the Gurudwaras.