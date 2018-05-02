Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

In Nagpur Sarpamitra with Cobra bite saved at Orange City Hospital

Nagpur: One 28-year-old male from Hingna was recently brought to Nagpur based Orange City Hospital and Research Institute (OCHRI)- a unit of Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited (RNHPL) from N K P Salve Institute of Medical Sciences – Hingna in emergency with alleged history of snake bite on wrist who got a new lease of life by the doctors. At the time of admission, the person developed change of voice and difficulty in swallowing in casualty.

Suspecting poisonous snake bite, he was immediately shifted to CCU. By the time he reached CCU, he was completely paralysed with no movements in hands and legs with respiratory paralysis. He was immediately resuscitated and incubated by Dr Himanshu Dodeja- Intensivist, Dr Deepak Kore and Dr Deepak Narwade – CMOs and put on ventilator support by critical care team. Therapeutic dose of anti-snake venom (ASV) was immediately started with other supportive treatment as per protocol. The patient is himself a Sarpmitra. He was admitted under Dr Rajesh Atal – Senior Critical Care Physician.

Dr Rajesh Atal informed that, this patient of snake bite is under treatment and now he has recovered with no neurological deficit and no sequelae (side effects) of Neuroleptic (King Cobra) snake bite. Dr Sweety Pasari, Dr Akshay Burlawar, Dr Himanshu Dodeja, Dr Roshan Jawlekar, Dr Santosh Gadge and Dr Sachin Gondane, Intensivists along with Sr. Preety Joseph – Ward Section Supervisor and team supported Dr Rajesh Atal during the comprehensive treatment. Complimenting Dr Rajesh Atal and team; Dr Anup Marar- OCHRI Director stated that OCHRI is among the few critical care centres which has anti-snake venom (ASV) treatment is available 24×7 along with hospital stationed round the clock with trained group of critical care specialists for rendering timely treatment.

Happening Nagpur
Neha Kakkar goes live at glitzy do for Nagpur police welfare
Neha Kakkar goes live at glitzy do for Nagpur police welfare
The cast of Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain visits Nagpur
The cast of Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain visits Nagpur
Nagpur Crime News
Ajni cops nab 3 goons, foil armed robbery
Ajni cops nab 3 goons, foil armed robbery
‘Friends’ garment shop owner, employee arrested for clicking video of teenage girl in changing room
‘Friends’ garment shop owner, employee arrested for clicking video of teenage girl in changing room
Maharashtra News
कामठी उपजिल्हा रुग्णालयाच्या नवीनीकरणाचे काम लवकर पूर्ण करा : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे रुग्णालयाची पाहणी आणि आढावा बैठक
कामठी उपजिल्हा रुग्णालयाच्या नवीनीकरणाचे काम लवकर पूर्ण करा : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे रुग्णालयाची पाहणी आणि आढावा बैठक
बिडगावच्या आरोग्य शिबिरात 2176 रुग्णांची नि:शुल्क तपासणी, औषधोपचार नि:शुल्क औषधोपचार, 347 रुग्णांना चष्मे वाटप समाजकारणाच्या माध्यमातून समाजाची सेवा करा : पालकमंत्री
बिडगावच्या आरोग्य शिबिरात 2176 रुग्णांची नि:शुल्क तपासणी, औषधोपचार नि:शुल्क औषधोपचार, 347 रुग्णांना चष्मे वाटप समाजकारणाच्या माध्यमातून समाजाची सेवा करा : पालकमंत्री
Hindi News
जियो गीगाफाइबर के पैकेज के साथ फ्री मिलेगा HD TV, जानें क्या हैं बड़े ऐलान
जियो गीगाफाइबर के पैकेज के साथ फ्री मिलेगा HD TV, जानें क्या हैं बड़े ऐलान
नागपुर जिले मे गोवंश तस्करी की 3 खेपें पकड़ाईं
नागपुर जिले मे गोवंश तस्करी की 3 खेपें पकड़ाईं
Trending News
President, PM wishe nation on Eid al-Adha
President, PM wishe nation on Eid al-Adha
‘Friends’ garment shop owner, employee arrested for clicking video of teenage girl in changing room
‘Friends’ garment shop owner, employee arrested for clicking video of teenage girl in changing room
Featured News
CBSE hikes Class 10, 12 exam fees after 5 years
CBSE hikes Class 10, 12 exam fees after 5 years
NDTV founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy prevented from leaving country
NDTV founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy prevented from leaving country
Trending In Nagpur
Eid al-Adha celebrated with religious fervor in Nagpur
Eid al-Adha celebrated with religious fervor in Nagpur
In Nagpur Sarpamitra with Cobra bite saved at Orange City Hospital
In Nagpur Sarpamitra with Cobra bite saved at Orange City Hospital
City cops convey their regards on Eid al-Adha also known as Bakri Eid.
City cops convey their regards on Eid al-Adha also known as Bakri Eid.
नागपुर जिले मे गोवंश तस्करी की 3 खेपें पकड़ाईं
नागपुर जिले मे गोवंश तस्करी की 3 खेपें पकड़ाईं
अम्मा एक्सप्लोसिव में बारूद के धमाके से दहला बाजारगांव
अम्मा एक्सप्लोसिव में बारूद के धमाके से दहला बाजारगांव
CBSE hikes Class 10, 12 exam fees after 5 years
CBSE hikes Class 10, 12 exam fees after 5 years
The cast of Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain visits Nagpur
The cast of Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain visits Nagpur
Ajni cops nab 3 goons, foil armed robbery
Ajni cops nab 3 goons, foil armed robbery
Kanak contract with NMC ends but moves court seeking extension
Kanak contract with NMC ends but moves court seeking extension
Extravagant spending on non-essential activities spells doom for cash-starved NMC
Extravagant spending on non-essential activities spells doom for cash-starved NMC
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145