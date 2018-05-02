In Nagpur Sarpamitra with Cobra bite saved at Orange City Hospital

Nagpur: One 28-year-old male from Hingna was recently brought to Nagpur based Orange City Hospital and Research Institute (OCHRI)- a unit of Ravi Nair Hospitals Private Limited (RNHPL) from N K P Salve Institute of Medical Sciences – Hingna in emergency with alleged history of snake bite on wrist who got a new lease of life by the doctors. At the time of admission, the person developed change of voice and difficulty in swallowing in casualty.

Suspecting poisonous snake bite, he was immediately shifted to CCU. By the time he reached CCU, he was completely paralysed with no movements in hands and legs with respiratory paralysis. He was immediately resuscitated and incubated by Dr Himanshu Dodeja- Intensivist, Dr Deepak Kore and Dr Deepak Narwade – CMOs and put on ventilator support by critical care team. Therapeutic dose of anti-snake venom (ASV) was immediately started with other supportive treatment as per protocol. The patient is himself a Sarpmitra. He was admitted under Dr Rajesh Atal – Senior Critical Care Physician.

Dr Rajesh Atal informed that, this patient of snake bite is under treatment and now he has recovered with no neurological deficit and no sequelae (side effects) of Neuroleptic (King Cobra) snake bite. Dr Sweety Pasari, Dr Akshay Burlawar, Dr Himanshu Dodeja, Dr Roshan Jawlekar, Dr Santosh Gadge and Dr Sachin Gondane, Intensivists along with Sr. Preety Joseph – Ward Section Supervisor and team supported Dr Rajesh Atal during the comprehensive treatment. Complimenting Dr Rajesh Atal and team; Dr Anup Marar- OCHRI Director stated that OCHRI is among the few critical care centres which has anti-snake venom (ASV) treatment is available 24×7 along with hospital stationed round the clock with trained group of critical care specialists for rendering timely treatment.