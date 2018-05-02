City cops convey their regards on Eid al-Adha also known as Bakri Eid.

Nagpur: Eid al-Adha also known as Bakri Eid is being celebrated with traditional fervor across India and the world, with Orange City observing the festival with equal gusto.

In a good will gesture the City Police Department visited Bada Tajbagh and conveyed their regards on this occasion.

DCP Zone IV Raj Tilak Raushan, ACP Dhopaokar and other officials of Sakkardara police station met Muslim brothers and celebrated Eidal-ul-Adha, by giving them roses.

August marks the start of Eidal-ul-Adha, the holiest Islamic festival of the year. Also known as Eid ul Adha or Eid Qurban, it marks the end of the pilgrimage of hajj and is known as the ‘festival of the sacrifice.’

