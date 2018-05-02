Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Aug 12th, 2019

City cops convey their regards on Eid al-Adha also known as Bakri Eid.

Nagpur: Eid al-Adha also known as Bakri Eid is being celebrated with traditional fervor across India and the world, with Orange City observing the festival with equal gusto.

In a good will gesture the City Police Department visited Bada Tajbagh and conveyed their regards on this occasion.
DCP Zone IV Raj Tilak Raushan, ACP Dhopaokar and other officials of Sakkardara police station met Muslim brothers and celebrated Eidal-ul-Adha, by giving them roses.

August marks the start of Eidal-ul-Adha, the holiest Islamic festival of the year. Also known as Eid ul Adha or Eid Qurban, it marks the end of the pilgrimage of hajj and is known as the ‘festival of the sacrifice.’

Nagpur Today extend its wises to all —

“Eid Mubarak to all fellow Nagpur citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters in Nagpur and abroad. Idu’I Zuha symbolizes love, fraternity and service to humanity. Let us commit ourselves to these universal values that represent our composite culture,”

Happening Nagpur
Neha Kakkar goes live at glitzy do for Nagpur police welfare
Neha Kakkar goes live at glitzy do for Nagpur police welfare
The cast of Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain visits Nagpur
The cast of Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain visits Nagpur
Nagpur Crime News
Ajni cops nab 3 goons, foil armed robbery
Ajni cops nab 3 goons, foil armed robbery
‘Friends’ garment shop owner, employee arrested for clicking video of teenage girl in changing room
‘Friends’ garment shop owner, employee arrested for clicking video of teenage girl in changing room
Maharashtra News
बिडगावच्या आरोग्य शिबिरात 2176 रुग्णांची नि:शुल्क तपासणी, औषधोपचार नि:शुल्क औषधोपचार, 347 रुग्णांना चष्मे वाटप समाजकारणाच्या माध्यमातून समाजाची सेवा करा : पालकमंत्री
बिडगावच्या आरोग्य शिबिरात 2176 रुग्णांची नि:शुल्क तपासणी, औषधोपचार नि:शुल्क औषधोपचार, 347 रुग्णांना चष्मे वाटप समाजकारणाच्या माध्यमातून समाजाची सेवा करा : पालकमंत्री
कामठी उपजिल्हा रुग्णालयाच्या नवीनीकरणाचे काम लवकर पूर्ण करा : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे रुग्णालयाची पाहणी आणि आढावा बैठक
कामठी उपजिल्हा रुग्णालयाच्या नवीनीकरणाचे काम लवकर पूर्ण करा : पालकमंत्री बावनकुळे रुग्णालयाची पाहणी आणि आढावा बैठक
Hindi News
जियो गीगाफाइबर के पैकेज के साथ फ्री मिलेगा HD TV, जानें क्या हैं बड़े ऐलान
जियो गीगाफाइबर के पैकेज के साथ फ्री मिलेगा HD TV, जानें क्या हैं बड़े ऐलान
नागपुर जिले मे गोवंश तस्करी की 3 खेपें पकड़ाईं
नागपुर जिले मे गोवंश तस्करी की 3 खेपें पकड़ाईं
Trending News
President, PM wishe nation on Eid al-Adha
President, PM wishe nation on Eid al-Adha
‘Friends’ garment shop owner, employee arrested for clicking video of teenage girl in changing room
‘Friends’ garment shop owner, employee arrested for clicking video of teenage girl in changing room
Featured News
CBSE hikes Class 10, 12 exam fees after 5 years
CBSE hikes Class 10, 12 exam fees after 5 years
NDTV founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy prevented from leaving country
NDTV founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy prevented from leaving country
Trending In Nagpur
Eid al-Adha celebrated with religious fervor in Nagpur
Eid al-Adha celebrated with religious fervor in Nagpur
In Nagpur Sarpamitra with Cobra bite saved at Orange City Hospital
In Nagpur Sarpamitra with Cobra bite saved at Orange City Hospital
City cops convey their regards on Eid al-Adha also known as Bakri Eid.
City cops convey their regards on Eid al-Adha also known as Bakri Eid.
नागपुर जिले मे गोवंश तस्करी की 3 खेपें पकड़ाईं
नागपुर जिले मे गोवंश तस्करी की 3 खेपें पकड़ाईं
अम्मा एक्सप्लोसिव में बारूद के धमाके से दहला बाजारगांव
अम्मा एक्सप्लोसिव में बारूद के धमाके से दहला बाजारगांव
CBSE hikes Class 10, 12 exam fees after 5 years
CBSE hikes Class 10, 12 exam fees after 5 years
The cast of Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain visits Nagpur
The cast of Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain visits Nagpur
Ajni cops nab 3 goons, foil armed robbery
Ajni cops nab 3 goons, foil armed robbery
Kanak contract with NMC ends but moves court seeking extension
Kanak contract with NMC ends but moves court seeking extension
Extravagant spending on non-essential activities spells doom for cash-starved NMC
Extravagant spending on non-essential activities spells doom for cash-starved NMC
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145