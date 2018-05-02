In Nagpur For a Safe Water watch how NMC-OCW disinfecting WTPs,ESR’s

Nagpur: a bid to sanitise all of its working premises, Zonal offices, Overhead Water Tanks (ESRs) Water Treatment Plants Overhead Orange City water (OCW ) indigenously developed a “High Pressure Sanitizing Equipment” (HPSE). Presently has started to disinfect surface, walls, surroundings, enclosed premises and Vehicles….

When chemical through HPSE is sprayed on to any surface it disinfects the complete area. The chemical used is diluted Sodium Hypo chlorite(NaOCl) solution which, when issprayed as mist in the surrounding is extremely effective against bacteria, viruses and fungi.

A high pressure pump of 25 Bar pressure fitted with a nozzle jet is used to spray the NaOCl solution.

The compact HPSE system has a Tank containing NaOCl , High Pressure Jet Pump , a DG set to power the HPSE unit and associated cables and hoses. The compact system in mounted on a mobile vehicle and can be can utilized for disinfecting the area as per the requirement.

Presently the essential services working spaces under the scope of Orange City Water Pvt Limited is being sanitized.