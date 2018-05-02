Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, May 6th, 2020

    In Nagpur Beltarodi police station’s 90 staffers screened, 11 cops home quarantined

    Nagpur: Around 83 staffers of Beltarodi police station, including seven officers, had to be clinically screened on war-footing on Wednesday after a Naik police constable’s relative died a day ago due to Covid-19.

    Around seven cops from Beltarodi police station and another four from Ajni police station had to be home quarantined after the deceased was tested positive post death at Government medical college and hospital (GMCH).

    The cop, whose relative died, was part of the detection branch (DB) unit of the Beltarodi police station. He was part of a seven-member team who all were asked to remain home quarantined.


