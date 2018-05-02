In months, Nagpur relieves under 500 Covid cases, toll at 23

Nagpur: Continuing the trail of relief since the start of October, the fresh Covid cases in Nagpur District fell below 500 on Friday. As many as 482 fresh Corona Virus (Covid-19) positive cases came up on Friday, marking a new low, after a long spate of rampant rise in cases over the last few months. After today’s addition the tally now stands at 86,572.

In the day 23 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 2790 From the total deaths 2001 deaths from the city and 491 from rural and rest 298 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

On Friday, 927 persons became free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 75,644 (including 41,357 home isolation recoveries).

After the fresh updates, a total of 8138 patients are active in the city. The recovery rate after today’s recovery is 87.37 %.





