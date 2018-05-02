Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Oct 11th, 2020

    In months, Nagpur relieves under 500 Covid cases, toll at 23

    Nagpur: Continuing the trail of relief since the start of October, the fresh Covid cases in Nagpur District fell below 500 on Friday. As many as 482 fresh Corona Virus (Covid-19) positive cases came up on Friday, marking a new low, after a long spate of rampant rise in cases over the last few months. After today’s addition the tally now stands at 86,572.

    In the day 23 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 2790 From the total deaths 2001 deaths from the city and 491 from rural and rest 298 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    On Friday, 927 persons became free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 75,644 (including 41,357 home isolation recoveries).

    After the fresh updates, a total of 8138 patients are active in the city. The recovery rate after today’s recovery is 87.37 %.



    Trending In Nagpur
    एनसीएल की कोयला यार्डो मे आग से सरकार को करोडों अरबों की चपत
    एनसीएल की कोयला यार्डो मे आग से सरकार को करोडों अरबों की चपत
    In months, Nagpur relieves under 500 Covid cases, toll at 23
    In months, Nagpur relieves under 500 Covid cases, toll at 23
    काळजी घ्या अन्‌ कोरोनासोबत जगण्याची सवय करा!
    काळजी घ्या अन्‌ कोरोनासोबत जगण्याची सवय करा!
    Eighty five percent of child’s brain develops in 3-6 age group -Dr. S S Uttarwar
    Eighty five percent of child’s brain develops in 3-6 age group -Dr. S S Uttarwar
    Nagpur sees significant drop as cases restricted to 627 a day
    Nagpur sees significant drop as cases restricted to 627 a day
    Nagpur CP Amitesh Kumar ban police from using mobile phones
    Nagpur CP Amitesh Kumar ban police from using mobile phones
    Mobile cremation cages install in various Ghats of Nagpur
    Mobile cremation cages install in various Ghats of Nagpur
    भंडारा जिल्हा कोविडमुक्त करण्याचा संकल्प करा -विधानसभा अध्यक्ष नाना पटोले
    भंडारा जिल्हा कोविडमुक्त करण्याचा संकल्प करा -विधानसभा अध्यक्ष नाना पटोले
    जांब प्रकरणाची पुनरावृत्ती होता कामा नये – विधानसभा अध्यक्ष नाना पटोले
    जांब प्रकरणाची पुनरावृत्ती होता कामा नये – विधानसभा अध्यक्ष नाना पटोले
    Coal smuggling thrives in WCL mines unabated
    Coal smuggling thrives in WCL mines unabated
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145